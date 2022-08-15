4 IEBC commissioners distance themselves from presidential elections results

The four commissioners who held a separate press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi said that the tallying process for the presidential election was opaque.

The four commissioners include Justus Nyang'aya, Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi. This represents 4 out of 7 commissioners.

"We cannot take ownership of the results that will be announced because of the opaque nature of how the last phase has been handled," IEBC Vice-Chair Juliana Cherera said.

This comes even before Chebulaki annouced the results.