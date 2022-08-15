RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

4 IEBC commissioners distance themselves from presidential elections results

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

This comes even before Chebulaki annouced the results.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati

Four IEBC commissioners have distanced themselves from presidential election results that were expected to be announced by chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The four commissioners who held a separate press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi said that the tallying process for the presidential election was opaque.

The four commissioners include Justus Nyang'aya, Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi. This represents 4 out of 7 commissioners.

"We cannot take ownership of the results that will be announced because of the opaque nature of how the last phase has been handled," IEBC Vice-Chair Juliana Cherera said.

This comes even before Chebulaki annouced the results.

This is a developing story, more to follow..

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Officials have been injured, abducted, arrested - Chebukati

Officials have been injured, abducted, arrested - Chebukati

Celebrations as Chebukati declares Ruto as President-elect [Video]

Celebrations as Chebukati declares Ruto as President-elect [Video]

4 IEBC commissioners distance themselves from presidential elections results

4 IEBC commissioners distance themselves from presidential elections results

The elections have been tampered with - Azimio claims

The elections have been tampered with - Azimio claims

Reinstated Kenyatta University VC sacked by university council

Reinstated Kenyatta University VC sacked by university council

Let's meet in court - Kwale Governor elect tells opponents

Let's meet in court - Kwale Governor elect tells opponents

Kiraitu Murungi sworn in to new job after losing Meru Governor seat

Kiraitu Murungi sworn in to new job after losing Meru Governor seat

Activity at Ruto's home ahead of Chebukati's announcement [Video]

Activity at Ruto's home ahead of Chebukati's announcement [Video]

NCIC message to Kenyans ahead of election announcement

NCIC message to Kenyans ahead of election announcement

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station