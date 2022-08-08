4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

The four were engaged in a meeting held at the home of a former MCA aspirant in Riat village, Homa Bay County.

The suspects comprised a presiding officer, two deputy presiding officers and a clerk.

According to Fredrick Apopa, the IEBC returning officer for Homa Bay county, their attendance at the meeting was unlawful.

Some of the attendees of the meeting included an MCA and parliamentary candidate but the matters which were being discussed are yet to be established.

"You cannot be in a meeting with politicians when the law requires you to be neutral," Apopa told the media.

He explained that the commission would fill the vacancies in readiness for the polls.

Voters in the area are said to have interrupted the meeting and marched the four IEBC officials to Ndiwa Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing, with the IEBC returning officer promising action against the officials if found guilty.

"The outcome of the investigation will determine whether they will be charged. It will be up to the police and the office of the Director of Public Protection to take legal action against them," he said.