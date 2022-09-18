4 Key agenda Ruto wants Kenya Kwanza lawmakers to pass in parliament

At the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Parliamentary Group meeting in Naivasha, the head of state rallied lawmakers behind key legislative agenda that will help his government realize its manifesto, expressing hope that they Kenya Kwanza lawmakers understand the task ahead.

The head of state explained that with their numbers in the two houses, the Kenya Kwanza lawmakers should push the following key agenda as soon as sittings resume.

Affordable Housing: Creating more homeowners than rent payers

A key promise made by Kenya Kwanza during campaigns was to make decent housing affordable to Kenyans.

To this end, the President noted that his administration has a plan that will not only create jobs and make businesses dealing in construction materials thrive, but will also make the elusive dream of owning a home a reality for many Kenyans.

"We want to ensure that we create more homeowners than rent payers. We have desegregated the housing plan so that it begins to create industries," Ruto explained.

Affordable Health: UHC, Reforming NHIF and leaving no Kenya behind

The president holds access to affordable health close to his heart and has explained that working with the relevant stakeholders and lawmakers, his administration will make Universal Health Care a reality to millions of Kenyans.

He has tasked his troops with expediting reforms at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and expand it to more Kenyans with more benefits covered under the public health insurance scheme.

“We now appreciate why UHC can now become a reality in the shortest time possible and the necessary interventions we need to do when it comes to reforming the NHIF, making sure that it works for everybody and leaves no Kenyan behind.

"It is necessary for us to urgently reform the NHIF and roll out the UHC.” The president stated.

Saving, securing the county’s future and cost of living

The President is keen on instilling a saving culture in government to secure the nation’s financial future and avail the much-needed resources to develop the country and run government operations.

Ruto tasked the Kenya Kwanza lawmakers with amending existing laws to realize this even as his administration focuses on channeling resources in areas where they will have maximum impact and sustainability.

Reviving the economy

Reviving the economy and creating jobs is also a priority.

Case in point is in Agriculture where, rather than subsidizing maize flour prices, Ruto has explained that his administration will subsidize inputs to lower the cost of production and make the commodity affordable.