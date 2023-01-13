ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

Amos Robi

The four suspects are believed to be behind previous terror attacks in the country

DCI listed terror suspect Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir
DCI listed terror suspect Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed the identities of four terror suspects believed to be behind the terror attacks witnessed in the country in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The suspects Abdhullahi Banati, Maalim Ayman, Abdikadir Mohammed Abdikadir and Ramadhan Kioko have been linked to the recent terror attacks in Lamu County, which have claimed lives and destroyed property.

The DCI called on the public to help with information that could help in apprehending the suspects.

"The suspects who are trained, armed and dangerous have been linked to several acts of terror that have occurred in the country in the past. Members of the public are asked to provide information that may lead to their arrest," read the statement by the DCI.

DCI listed terror suspect Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir
DCI listed terror suspect Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

DCI listed terror suspect Maalim Ayman
DCI listed terror suspect Maalim Ayman terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya
DCI listed terror suspect Abdullahi Banati
DCI listed terror suspect Abdullahi Banati terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya
DCI listed terror suspect Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir
DCI listed terror suspect Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

The latest terror attack by the militia group claimed the lives of four Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) engineers on a routine road inspection in Garissa.

The engineers were travelling in a convoy of three vehicles from Garissa to Hailey Chinese Camp and then on to Bura East.

The suspected Al-Shabaab militants are said to have placed an improvised explosive device (IED) on the road, which was detonated as the convoy passed by.

The move by the DCI comes just a day after the US government offered an Sh1.2 billion reward for information leading to the arrest of the mastermind behind the DusitD2 terror attack Mohamoud Abdi Aden.

READ: US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

Aden, also known as Mohamoud Abdirahman, was a member of the cell that planned the DusitD2 Hotel attack.

He is considered a high-profile and dangerous individual, and the US government is urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to his capture.

The US government is also urging other countries to support this effort and to provide any information that may lead to his capture.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

MP faces backlash after claiming some professionals should not have locs

MP faces backlash after claiming some professionals should not have locs

Ebola: Uganda declares self free from the disease

Ebola: Uganda declares self free from the disease

Post-mortem reveals Edwin Chiloba died of asphyxia

Post-mortem reveals Edwin Chiloba died of asphyxia

Kenya to start manufacturing smartphones worth Sh5,000

Kenya to start manufacturing smartphones worth Sh5,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Edwin Chiloba with his adoptive parents Peter and Donna Pfaltzgraff

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death