DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

The suspects Abdhullahi Banati, Maalim Ayman, Abdikadir Mohammed Abdikadir and Ramadhan Kioko have been linked to the recent terror attacks in Lamu County, which have claimed lives and destroyed property.

The DCI called on the public to help with information that could help in apprehending the suspects.

"The suspects who are trained, armed and dangerous have been linked to several acts of terror that have occurred in the country in the past. Members of the public are asked to provide information that may lead to their arrest," read the statement by the DCI.

terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

KeNHA engineers killed in Garissa attack

The latest terror attack by the militia group claimed the lives of four Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) engineers on a routine road inspection in Garissa.

The engineers were travelling in a convoy of three vehicles from Garissa to Hailey Chinese Camp and then on to Bura East.

The suspected Al-Shabaab militants are said to have placed an improvised explosive device (IED) on the road, which was detonated as the convoy passed by.

US government offers reward for suspected DusitD2 attacker

The move by the DCI comes just a day after the US government offered an Sh1.2 billion reward for information leading to the arrest of the mastermind behind the DusitD2 terror attack Mohamoud Abdi Aden.

Aden, also known as Mohamoud Abdirahman, was a member of the cell that planned the DusitD2 Hotel attack.

He is considered a high-profile and dangerous individual, and the US government is urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to his capture.