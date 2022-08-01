40 passengers injured in bus accident

The accident occurred when a Classic Coach bus headed to Kisii deviated off the road trying to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle thus causing the bus to overturn and landing in a ditch.

According to a statement from Bomet Central Sub-county Police Commander Musa Imamai, 32 passengers who obtained minor injuries, were rushed to the hospital, treated, and discharged while 8 others are receiving treatment at Tenwek Hospital

“The bus is said to have swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a motor vehicle that was traveling towards Bomet from Kaplong when the accident occurred. The bus overturned and landed on its side,” Mr. Imamai said.

“Some of the [passengers] had cuts from broken glass, while others had bruises in various parts of the body. A few others are still undergoing observation, but I think they will be discharged in due course,” said a doctor from Tenwek.

No casualties have been reported yet. The unharmed passengers were left deserted at the location of the accident for several hours as they awaited alternative means of transport.

The accident comes barely a few weeks after another accident bus headed for Mombasa crashed into the Nithi River claiming at least 33 lives.

Nithi River accident

On Sunday night, a bus headed for Mombasa crashed into the Nithi River while travelling along the Meru-Nairobi highway.

Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle plunged into the Nithi River, approximately 40 metres below the bridge.