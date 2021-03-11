Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia has disclosed that 41 teachers employed by the commission have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease.

Speaking on Thursday, Macharia said that three members of staff from the TSC secretariat also succumbed to the covid-19 complications.

This according to the TSC Boss is since march 2020.

Nancy Macharia who spoke during the launch of the covid-19 vaccination exercise for teachers said that 15,000 teachers who are above the age of 58 will be the first beneficiaries of the vaccine.

She also requested that teachers who will be invigilating exams be vaccinated even though some of them are outside the priority group.

“We are requesting that 227, 679 teachers who will be invigilating exams be vaccinated too even though some are not among the prioritized group,” said the TSC CEO.

There are 330,671 public school teachers, and 158,000 in private schools.