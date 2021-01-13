Health cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 123 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 98,555.

The new cases are from 4,948 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

From the new cases, 74 are males, while are 49 females with the youngest being a one-year-old while the oldest is 85 years.

412 patients have recovered from the disease, 378 from the Home-Based Care Program while 34 are from various hospitals. Total recoveries stand at 81,667.

4 more patients succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease, bringing total fatality to 1,720.