The Ministry of Health has confirmed 427 new cases of Covid-19, from a sample size of 7, 593 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases stands at 95,195.

At the same time 286 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 76,508.

However, on sad note one more person has succumbed to the deadly virus, death toll now stands at 1,648.