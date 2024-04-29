The number of people who died in an incident in Mai Mahiu after a flash flood hit the area on Monday morning is on the rise.
45 killed in Mai Mahiu flood tragedy as death toll keeps rising [Photos]
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to visit the affected village
Recommended articles
According to reports reaching the news desk, the flash floods occurred after Old Kijabe Dam burst its banks following the heavy rains and water gushed down to Kamuchiri Village.
Pictures paint a grim picture, showing houses, property and vegetation covered in mud following the flash floods.
About 45 people have so far died in the incident adding to the 103 others who have passed away in different parts of the country.
Roads & Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika visited the area to visit the affected residents.
She said that many of the rescued people have been rushed to nearby hospitals, & private facilities have accepted to treat the survivors regardless of their ability to pay for treatment.
The two government officials thanked the Kenya Red Cross team which was among the first responders when the incident happened.
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has ordered County Security and Intelligence Committees (CSICs) across the Country are directed to immediately inspect all public and private dams and water reservoirs in their jurisdictions within 24 hours.
The CSICs should recommend cases where residents should be compulsorily evacuated and temporary resettled.
CS Kindiki also directed the deployment of enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to storm water flooding and without bridges or where the water has breached the bridge.
This is to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or attempted murde
He said the government is coordinating all its relevant agencies and partners to prevent further loss of lives and property, and to support all those who have been affected by the ongoing torrential rains.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke