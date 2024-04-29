The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

45 killed in Mai Mahiu flood tragedy as death toll keeps rising [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to visit the affected village

The number of people who died in an incident in Mai Mahiu after a flash flood hit the area on Monday morning
The number of people who died in an incident in Mai Mahiu after a flash flood hit the area on Monday morning

The number of people who died in an incident in Mai Mahiu after a flash flood hit the area on Monday morning is on the rise.

Recommended articles

According to reports reaching the news desk, the flash floods occurred after Old Kijabe Dam burst its banks following the heavy rains and water gushed down to Kamuchiri Village.

Pictures paint a grim picture, showing houses, property and vegetation covered in mud following the flash floods.

About 45 people have so far died in the incident adding to the 103 others who have passed away in different parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024
Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024 Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods Pulse Live Kenya

Roads & Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika visited the area to visit the affected residents.

She said that many of the rescued people have been rushed to nearby hospitals, & private facilities have accepted to treat the survivors regardless of their ability to pay for treatment.

READ: Kate Actress & Jackie Matubia join flood relief efforts with donations to victims

The two government officials thanked the Kenya Red Cross team which was among the first responders when the incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024
Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024 Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods Pulse Live Kenya

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has ordered County Security and Intelligence Committees (CSICs) across the Country are directed to immediately inspect all public and private dams and water reservoirs in their jurisdictions within 24 hours.

The CSICs should recommend cases where residents should be compulsorily evacuated and temporary resettled.

Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024
Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024 Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods Pulse Live Kenya

CS Kindiki also directed the deployment of enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to storm water flooding and without bridges or where the water has breached the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or attempted murde

He said the government is coordinating all its relevant agencies and partners to prevent further loss of lives and property, and to support all those who have been affected by the ongoing torrential rains.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu's witty response amid calls on Murkomen to take action on her

A collage image of President William Ruto & a Toyota CHR Hybrid

Ruto buys sporty crossover SUV after snubbing Mercedes Benz G Wagon & Lexus lx570

CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past function

CS Machogu speaks as severe flooding puts school reopening in jeopardy

A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river