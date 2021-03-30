Police in Tanzania have confirmed that a total of 45 people died in stampede during the public viewing of the body of President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Reports indicate that on March 21, 45 people lost their lives after mourners forced their way into the stadium. Authorities further added that 37 more people got injured in the stampede.

“These people were not criminals. They went to the stadium to express their love for their departed leader but because the number of people was huge, some became impatient and opted to use unofficial entry points to get into the stadium,” Dar es Salaam special police zone commander Lazaro Mambosasa, told Mwananchi newspaper.

Just the other day, five family members of the same family who also died at the requiem mass at Uhuru Stadium were laid to rest.

The five died as a result of a stampede that was witnessed at the stadium at a time people were struggling to catch a glimpse of the late Magufuli’s coffin.

During the stampede, several people collapsed, with reports showing that several others died in the chaos that erupted after some mourners braved security advice and forced their way into the stadium to pay their last respects.

It was in that process that the Mtuwa’s family from Kimara Mwisho in Dar es Salaam ended up registering its biggest loss when five of its members got killed in the process.

The five are Chris (11), Michael (8), Nathan (6), Natalia (5) and Suzan Ndana Mtua in her 30s.