The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 1, 274 news cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 7, 240 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases now stand at 120, 163. From the new cases 1, 205 are Kenyans while 69 are foreigners. 674 are males while 600 are females.

The cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 640, Nakuru 93, Kiambu 81, Uasin Gishu 66, Mombasa 57, Machakos 51, Turkana 42, Nyandarua 31, Kilifi 24, Kisumu 24, Kisii 16, Kajiado 15, Kitui 13, Laikipia 12, Murang’a 11, Meru 10, Bungoma 9, Kakamega 9, Trans Nzoia 9, Siaya 8, Nyamira 8, Narok 7, Busia 6, Garissa 6, Nandi 6, Embu 5, Nyeri 3, Taita Taveta 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Vihiga 1, Homa Bay 1, Isiolo 1 and Makueni 1.

At the same time, 120 patients have recorded from the disease, 75 from various health facilities while 45 from the Home-based and Isolation care. Total recoveries stand at 89, 508.

“845 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,405 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 123 patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 87 on supplemental oxygen. 3 patients are on observation” says the Ministry.

Sadly, 5 deaths have been recorded today, pushing the fatalities to 1, 994.