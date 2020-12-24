The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 236 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 3, 773 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases now stand at 95, 431. Out of the new cases, 211 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners.

However, on a sad note 5 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus pushing the number of fatalities to 1, 653.

On a positive note, 212 patients have recovered from the virus, 173 from the home-based care program and 39 from various hospitals across the country.