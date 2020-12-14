Five members of the support staff at Lugulu Girls High school have been suspended for allegedly inciting students to protest last week.

In a report by Nation, the five who include two cooks, the school nurse, cateress, and the store keeper have been sent on compulsory leave until January 10, 2021.

The development comes about a week after form four candidates at the institution protested claiming that one of the students had been defiled at the institution.

The students also accused the school principal of attempting to cover up the matter.

Following the protest, the institution was closed down indefinitely and students sent home by the Board of Management, as the police investigate the matter.

The students protested along the Webuye-Kitale highway.