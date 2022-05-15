5 new powers Ruto will give Gachagua as deputy president in his gov't

Speaking from his Karen - Nairobi residence, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader stated that the Kenya Kwanza alliance intended to restructure the role of deputy president, should they form Kenya's next administration.

Disclosing that his experience in the position was less than ideal, DP Ruto stated that under his presidency, the DP will be allowed to chair cabinet committees - a provision that is not present in Kenya's 2010 Constitution.

DP Ruto, however, stated that he would ensure the change is ratified through a presidential Executive Order.

"I have every intention on my first day in office - and in accordance with Article 21E of the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement - to sign an Executive Order that will provide an expanded role, together with what the Constitution gives, to the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya.

"Having occupied that office for the past close to 10 years, I believe that the office can serve the people of Kenya better, we can get more output from the office of the deputy president if that office is not cannibalised or vandalised," DP Ruto began.

Dr Ruto insisted that there is a need to give clear responsibilities to the individual who holds the deputy president position in the Kenyan government.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate outlined the new roles for his deputy president as follows:-