RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 new powers Ruto will give Gachagua as deputy president in his gov't

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Dr Ruto outlined that he intends to expand the powers of the deputy president, should he become Kenya's 5th president

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua presiding over a graduation ceremony for TVET scholars sponsored by Bahati Constituency NG-CDF on April 1, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua presiding over a graduation ceremony for TVET scholars sponsored by Bahati Constituency NG-CDF on April 1, 2022

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto on Sunday announced Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate ahead of the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

Recommended articles

Speaking from his Karen - Nairobi residence, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader stated that the Kenya Kwanza alliance intended to restructure the role of deputy president, should they form Kenya's next administration.

Disclosing that his experience in the position was less than ideal, DP Ruto stated that under his presidency, the DP will be allowed to chair cabinet committees - a provision that is not present in Kenya's 2010 Constitution.

DP Ruto, however, stated that he would ensure the change is ratified through a presidential Executive Order.

"I have every intention on my first day in office - and in accordance with Article 21E of the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement - to sign an Executive Order that will provide an expanded role, together with what the Constitution gives, to the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Deputy President William Ruto
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Deputy President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"Having occupied that office for the past close to 10 years, I believe that the office can serve the people of Kenya better, we can get more output from the office of the deputy president if that office is not cannibalised or vandalised," DP Ruto began.

Dr Ruto insisted that there is a need to give clear responsibilities to the individual who holds the deputy president position in the Kenyan government.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate outlined the new roles for his deputy president as follows:-

  1. Chair cabinet committees
  2. Oversee the implementation of cabinet decisions
  3. Coordinate intergovernmental relationships between the national and 47 county governments
  4. Coordinate planning and supervision of development projects funded by development partners and programs under that arrangement
  5. Coordinate constitutional commissions and independent offices in matters that require the intervention of the national government including budget and policy for their operating frameworks
  6. Perform 'real duties' assigned by the president

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila pushes running mate announcement to Monday

Raila pushes running mate announcement to Monday

This is the best day of my life - Gachagua after running mate selection

This is the best day of my life - Gachagua after running mate selection

4 areas where Kindiki beat Gachagua in race to deputize Ruto

4 areas where Kindiki beat Gachagua in race to deputize Ruto

Kindiki absent during unveiling of Rigathi as Ruto's running mate

Kindiki absent during unveiling of Rigathi as Ruto's running mate

5 new powers Ruto will give Gachagua as deputy president in his gov't

5 new powers Ruto will give Gachagua as deputy president in his gov't

Raila's dilemma ahead of Azimio running mate announcement

Raila's dilemma ahead of Azimio running mate announcement

We still have 48 hours to name running mate – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition

We still have 48 hours to name running mate – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition

DP Ruto announces Rigathi Gachagua as 2022 running mate

DP Ruto announces Rigathi Gachagua as 2022 running mate

Mutua reveals powerful position Ruto promised him in power-sharing deal

Mutua reveals powerful position Ruto promised him in power-sharing deal

Trending

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

Kenya Mpya accident photo credits Ma3 route twitter

Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

Kenyan government will bury bodies of coronavirus victims if not picked within 24 hrs - Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor

Kibaki's trusted staffers lose jobs

Former President Mwai Kibaki