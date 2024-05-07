The sports category has moved to a new website.

5-storey apartment collapses in Uthiru along Naivasha Road

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Red Cross is onsite to assist

A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed.
The incident on Tuesday evening, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that a specialised rescue team is currently at the site, working tirelessly to assist.

Espsom Apartments is a residential building that housed numerous families. It is located opposite International Livestock Research Institute.

Four persons are missing following the incident whose cause is yet to be established.

