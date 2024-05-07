A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed.
5-storey apartment collapses in Uthiru along Naivasha Road
Kenya Red Cross is onsite to assist
Recommended articles
The incident on Tuesday evening, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.
Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that a specialised rescue team is currently at the site, working tirelessly to assist.
A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Espsom Apartments is a residential building that housed numerous families. It is located opposite International Livestock Research Institute.
Four persons are missing following the incident whose cause is yet to be established.
A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed. Pulse Live Kenya
A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed. Pulse Live Kenya
A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed. Pulse Live Kenya
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke
Next story