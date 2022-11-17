RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UPDATES: Governor Wamatangi issues directive after building collapsed in Ruaka

Amos Robi

One person has been rescued as efforts continue to rescue more trapped families

Ruaka building collapses

A five-storey building under construction has collapsed in Ruaka.

The building collapsed in the early morning of Thursday, November 17 with several families feared to be trapped inside.

One person has since been rescued as efforts continue to rescue more people. Kiambu governor Kimani Wamatangi has arrived at the scene as well as rescue teams from the county.

This is the second building to collapse this week, another seven-storey building collapsed in Kasarani where three died.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) in a statement said it was commencing a probe to establish the cause of the collapse as it also pursues the developers.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi while visiting the scene said his officers were going to ensure things were going to be aligned going forward, putting on notice those taking shortcuts in constructions in the county.

“The best way to deal with the problem of buildings collapsing is by ensuring those not following the law while setting up are stopped and charged. We shall put things right moving forward,” Wamatangi said.

The family of two of the victims of the Ruaka building collapse has revealed how the storey building was hurriedly developed.

A relative holding pictures of the two victims of the Ruaka Building collapse

Adamson Karomo who lost his brother and his sister-in-law in the incident said the building which came down at around 3:00 AM was hurriedly developed and not even arrests by National Construction Authority officials derailed the construction.

“The building has taken around two years to come up but it has been hurriedly done, officials from the National Construction Authority used to flag it but it has continued even after arrests by the authorities,” Karomo said.

Karomo’ssister and mother escaped death narrowly as the building collapsed just metres from the house they were sleeping. The deceased's children also escaped unhurt.

Editor's Note: This is a developing situation, we will keep you updated as new developments are reported.

