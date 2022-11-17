RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 storey building under construction collapses in Ruaka [Photos]

Amos Robi

One person has been rescued as efforts continue to rescue more trapped families

Ruaka building collapses
Ruaka building collapses

A five-storey building under construction has collapsed in Ruaka.

The building collapsed in the early morning of Thursday, November 17 with several families feared to be trapped inside.

One person has since been rescued as efforts continue to rescue more people. Kiambu governor Kimani Wa Matangi has arrived at the scene as well as rescue teams from the county.

This is the second building to collapse this week, another seven-storey building collapsed in Kasarani where three died.

Ruaka building collapses
Ruaka building collapses Ruaka building collapses Pulse Live Kenya

More follows…

