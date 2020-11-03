52 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates in Kolanya Boys High School have been reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that six teachers from the institution also tested positive for the deadly virus, and two other members of the support staff.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong who confirmed the report said the positive cases are from 100 samples collected from the school last week.

All patients have been put on mandatory quarantine at the school, as they undertake treatment.

The new cases come a few days after Friends School Kamusinga in Bungoma County report 11 cases among its students who have resumed learning.

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. George Magoha has insisted that schools will continue reopen as planned, despite Kenya recording a surge in new daily Covid-19 infections.