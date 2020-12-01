The Ministry of Health through CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed 551 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 4,675 pushing the number of positive cases in the country to 84,169.

Out of the new cases, 525 are Kenyans, while 26 are foreigners. 301 are male, 250 are female with the youngest being a 7 day old infant and the oldest 100 years.

The new cases are distribuated as follows; Nairobi 212, Kilifi 39, Mombasa 35, Nyeri 33, Embu 30, Nandi 25, Machakos 22, Siaya 21, Kajiado 19, Kiambu 18, Lamu 16, Nyandarua 14, Turkana 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Taita Taveta 7, Kisumu 7, Meru 6, Garissa 6, Kwale 5, Samburu 5, Murang’a 3, Mandera 2, Nakuru 2 Busia 1, Laikipia 1, Kakamega 1, Wajir 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

At the same time 5 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,474.

However, on a positive note 266 more people have been discharged, 206 from the Home based care program and 60 from various Hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 18, 146.