Kenya has reported 552 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total case load to 93,405.

The new cases were detected after testing 7,013 samples over the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reported that 843 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country while another 6,090 patients are on the home-based care programme.

49 patients are reported to be admitted in the ICU, 22 of whom are on ventilatory support.

Also, 43 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 33 are in general wards and 10 in the HDU.

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 596 more patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,999.

4, however, succumbed to the disease bring the total fatalities to 1,618.