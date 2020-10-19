Six people have been arrested in Kisii County ahead of the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The six were arrested after police suspected them of planning to disrupt the State function that will be hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Gusii Stadium on Tuesday October 20, 2020.

Though the law enforcement officers did not reveal details of the alleged plot, the suspects were accused of incitement to violence.

Among those arrested was Bobaracho ward MCA Ibrahim Ongubo who was pulled out of an official leaders' consultative meeting on Monday.

Also arrested, was one Samuel Omwando - former ODM branch chairperson in the region.

Four others who are yet to named were also taken to the Kisii Central Police Station ahead of their arraignment.

Also Read: Judge orders psychiatric assessment of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa

Tanga Tanga politics has been mentioned as the probable cause of the arrests after some claimed that all the suspects are Deputy President William Ruto supporters.