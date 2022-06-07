6 dead after bus collides with saloon car along Thika-Garissa highway

The accident involved a bus and private vehicle and occurred in Kanyonyoo area in Kitui County.

Pulse Live Kenya

The reports come just three days after an accident at the same spot on Saturday night June 4 left 12 dead.

The passengers in the matatu were heading to Kitui from a dowry negotiation ceremony, popularly known as Ruracio in Mwingi when tragedy struck.

Police reports indicate that the driver of the 14-seater matatu lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Speaking after being stabilized in hospital, the survivors said the driver of the matatu which was overloaded was under the influence of alcohol which made him drive recklessly despite advice from passengers.

The 21 were coming from a dowry payment of one Vundi Mwendwa who was lucky to survive the crash. Mwendwa was filled with joy having just come from a very graceful ceremony not knowing a crash was awaiting them ahead.

“I only recall asking the driver to drive slowly. Suddenly the vehicle veered off the road and rolled, throwing most of us out of it, and all I could see were bodies and people writhing in pain” Mwendwa told The Nation.