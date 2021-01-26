The Ministry of Health under CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 141 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 3,571 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stand at 100,193.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,162,491.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 87, Kilifi 8, Kwale 7, Taita Taveta 6, Siaya 5, Nyeri 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Kericho 3, Mombasa 3, Nakuru 3, Garissa 2, Turkana 2, Kiambu 2, Kisumu 2, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Murang’a 1 and Bungoma 1.

At the same time, 207 patients have recovered from the disease, 192 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 15 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 83,625.

However, on a sad note 6 patients have lost their lives pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,750.

“500 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,340 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation” reads a statement from the Ministry.