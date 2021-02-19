The Ministry of Health has confirmed 226 new cases of Covid-19, bringing total infections in the country to 103,841.

The new cases are from 4,606 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

6 patients succumbed to the disease, bring total infections to 1,813.

75 patients have recovered from the disease, 49 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 26 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 85,512.

333 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,150 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 23 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are on observation.

Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 8 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).