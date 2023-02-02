ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

6 Kisii teachers arrested for punishing students indecently

Fabian Simiyu

The students were recorded performing indecent acts in front of their teachers

File Image of Police Vehicle
File Image of Police Vehicle

Police in Kisii have launched an investigation after a video of students engaging in indecent acts went viral online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It has been reported that the police have already visited Itumbe Dok Primary School in Nyamache Sub-County, which is believed to be where the video was captured.

According to local media houses, Nyamache Sub-County Education Director Linet Onduso received the indecent clip on Wednesday night and had to act swiftly.

Minors engaging in indecent acts.
Minors engaging in indecent acts. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 2 teachers detained over punishment of Class 8 pupil who did not score 400/500

Six teachers from the school are being investigated as the police try to unearth more facts about the evil act.

Angelicia Joseph, Moraa Nyairo, Catherine Mokaya, William Isoka, Everline Moraa, and Gladys Kenyanya are all helping the police to carry out the investigations.

The clip which has gone viral showed the teachers seated as the students acted inappropriately on the school's grounds.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has weighed into the matter and stated that the six teachers from Itumbe will face disciplinary action.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

The teachers will be dismissed if found guilty of the crimes leveled against them. Their phones have been confiscated so far.

Kenyans have had their say after the video leaked and they haven't taken it well, considering these were minors being recorded by their teachers.

One Evan Memba was disgusted and wondered how teachers could stoop so low and engage children in such activities.

"Whatever is happening in Kisii needs serious intervention. Teachers in their right state of mind can't be forcing children to do this! CS Ezekiel Machogu and the Ministry of Education should intervene," tweeted Gideon Kibicho.

"Are children safe in schools if these are the kind of indecent acts that teachers tolerate?" another user said.

A report and charges will be stated once all the investigations have concluded.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

President Ruto sacks 5 Uhuru-era appointees

President Ruto sacks 5 Uhuru-era appointees

US jails Kenyan who created 10 bank accounts to scam unsuspecting lovers

US jails Kenyan who created 10 bank accounts to scam unsuspecting lovers

How EALA MP Kanini Kega is living the dream in Tanzania [Photos]

How EALA MP Kanini Kega is living the dream in Tanzania [Photos]

6 Kisii teachers arrested for punishing students indecently

6 Kisii teachers arrested for punishing students indecently

Children share stories of hope and resilience in the face of crisis

Children share stories of hope and resilience in the face of crisis

Family pays glowing tribute to Fridah Kamuyu who drowned in Juja dam

Family pays glowing tribute to Fridah Kamuyu who drowned in Juja dam

DCI blunder earns Nairobi MCA unconditional freedom

DCI blunder earns Nairobi MCA unconditional freedom

Jubilee Party relocates from Pangani to new headquarters

Jubilee Party relocates from Pangani to new headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Kenyans from various walks of life protested the murder of Ebbie Noelle Samuels in April 2022

Former deputy principal detained over student's death

Fridah Warau Kamuyu

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

Raila Odinga

Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement