6 Kisii teachers arrested for punishing students indecently

It has been reported that the police have already visited Itumbe Dok Primary School in Nyamache Sub-County, which is believed to be where the video was captured.

According to local media houses, Nyamache Sub-County Education Director Linet Onduso received the indecent clip on Wednesday night and had to act swiftly.

Six teachers from the school are being investigated as the police try to unearth more facts about the evil act.

Angelicia Joseph, Moraa Nyairo, Catherine Mokaya, William Isoka, Everline Moraa, and Gladys Kenyanya are all helping the police to carry out the investigations.

The clip which has gone viral showed the teachers seated as the students acted inappropriately on the school's grounds.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has weighed into the matter and stated that the six teachers from Itumbe will face disciplinary action.

The teachers will be dismissed if found guilty of the crimes leveled against them. Their phones have been confiscated so far.

Kenyans react to the viral video

Kenyans have had their say after the video leaked and they haven't taken it well, considering these were minors being recorded by their teachers.

One Evan Memba was disgusted and wondered how teachers could stoop so low and engage children in such activities.

"Whatever is happening in Kisii needs serious intervention. Teachers in their right state of mind can't be forcing children to do this! CS Ezekiel Machogu and the Ministry of Education should intervene," tweeted Gideon Kibicho.

"Are children safe in schools if these are the kind of indecent acts that teachers tolerate?" another user said.

A report and charges will be stated once all the investigations have concluded.