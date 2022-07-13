Mother pleads with court to keep her son in prison as he awaits trial

The 60-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, July 13 and stated that she fears her son might be lynched and killed by the public if he's granted bail.

“I plead with the court not to release my son on bond. It will endanger his life. He should remain in remand until tempers go down.”

Khadir Manda is accused of killing the mother of three in their matrimonial home. However, Manda denied the charges.

The son was arrested on June 2, more than a month after his wife was found dead on the outskirts of Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on May 6.

According to Kwamboka, the victims' family is yet to come to terms with the death of their kin hence might seek revenge.

“My son will be safe in the hands of the government at the correctional facility, unlike at home. If the court releases him on bail, I am afraid he will be killed by family members of his late wife, who are still grieving,” she said.