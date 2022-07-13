RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mother pleads with court to keep her son in prison as he awaits trial

Cyprian Kimutai

The 36-year-old son is suspected of killing his wife

The general view of the building of the high court in Eldoret, Kenya. (Photo by CASMIR ODUOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Lucy Kwamboka has pleaded with Justice Eric Ogola of the Eldoret High Court to keep her 36-year-old son in remand after he was arrested on suspicion of killing his wife.

The 60-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, July 13 and stated that she fears her son might be lynched and killed by the public if he's granted bail.

“I plead with the court not to release my son on bond. It will endanger his life. He should remain in remand until tempers go down.”

Khadir Manda is accused of killing the mother of three in their matrimonial home. However, Manda denied the charges.

The son was arrested on June 2, more than a month after his wife was found dead on the outskirts of Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on May 6.

According to Kwamboka, the victims' family is yet to come to terms with the death of their kin hence might seek revenge.

“My son will be safe in the hands of the government at the correctional facility, unlike at home. If the court releases him on bail, I am afraid he will be killed by family members of his late wife, who are still grieving,” she said.

Justice Ogola granted the woman's wishes and ordered Manda to be remanded at the Eldoret GK prison, until his next appearance in court, set for July 21.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

