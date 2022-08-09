Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

Din, a resident of South C ward in Lang'ata constituency in Nairobi is no stranger to the murky world of politics. Despite appearing delicately frail, Din is a smart and electrifying man with tremendous love for his country.

In 1975, Din turned 18-years-old, the legal age for one to vote in Kenya but he had to wait until 1992 for him to participate in a multi-party general elections in the country since independence and the first to feature a direct vote for the President.

From then on, Din has not failed to show up on election day, nice and early to vote despite his inability to walk without requiring assistance from his 'supportive' and 'trusty' walking stick.

Formerly a resident of Kariokor, Din has seen the way elections have both negatively and positively transformed the lives of not only his family but the entire nation.

For most part of the day, mainstream and social media were filled with reports of a failure in the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits. However, Din had a totally different experience.

Notwithstanding his age and slightly faint fingertips, Din had a smooth voting experience at the Ministry of Works (MOW) grounds polling centre in South C.

"It only took me between 15 to 20 minutes to vote. This election has been really smooth. Due to my age, I had to be assisted by the officials but I am forever grateful," stated Din as he slowly but surely reminisces on previous elections.

How election results will be declared

In the constituency tallying level, tallying of results from polling stations and declarations of results and winners of the members of national assembly (MPs) and the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) as well as the collation of presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial county woman representation will be undertaken.

At the county tallying centre, there is final tallying and declaration of winners of the gubernatorial, senatorial and county woman representation positions.

At the national tallying centre IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati revealed the commission would be doing the verification of results of transmitted images of form 34As against their original copies.