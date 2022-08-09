RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Shiraz Aziz Din is a resident of South C ward in Lang'ata constituency

65-year-old Shiraz Aziz Din, a resident of South C ward in Lang'ata constituency details his experience as a voter during Kenya's General Election held on August 9, 2022 (Image by Cyprian Kimutai Limo)
65-year-old Shiraz Aziz Din, a resident of South C ward in Lang'ata constituency details his experience as a voter during Kenya's General Election held on August 9, 2022 (Image by Cyprian Kimutai Limo)

August 9, 2022 saw Kenyans throng to more than 46,000 polling stations across 47 counties. 65-year-old Shiraz Aziz Din was one of the many Kenyans who went out of their way to exercise their civic duty.

Recommended articles

Read Also

Din, a resident of South C ward in Lang'ata constituency in Nairobi is no stranger to the murky world of politics. Despite appearing delicately frail, Din is a smart and electrifying man with tremendous love for his country.

In 1975, Din turned 18-years-old, the legal age for one to vote in Kenya but he had to wait until 1992 for him to participate in a multi-party general elections in the country since independence and the first to feature a direct vote for the President.

From then on, Din has not failed to show up on election day, nice and early to vote despite his inability to walk without requiring assistance from his 'supportive' and 'trusty' walking stick.

Shiraz Aziz Din voted on August 9, 2022 at South C ward, Lang'ata constituency (Photo by Cyprian Kimutai Limo)
Shiraz Aziz Din voted on August 9, 2022 at South C ward, Lang'ata constituency (Photo by Cyprian Kimutai Limo) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections

Formerly a resident of Kariokor, Din has seen the way elections have both negatively and positively transformed the lives of not only his family but the entire nation.

For most part of the day, mainstream and social media were filled with reports of a failure in the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits. However, Din had a totally different experience.

Notwithstanding his age and slightly faint fingertips, Din had a smooth voting experience at the Ministry of Works (MOW) grounds polling centre in South C.

"It only took me between 15 to 20 minutes to vote. This election has been really smooth. Due to my age, I had to be assisted by the officials but I am forever grateful," stated Din as he slowly but surely reminisces on previous elections.

An IEBC official applies ink on a voters' pinky finger as an indication that she took part in the voting process in South C ward, Lang'ata constituency (Photo by Cyprian Kimutai Limo)
An IEBC official applies ink on a voters' pinky finger as an indication that she took part in the voting process in South C ward, Lang'ata constituency (Photo by Cyprian Kimutai Limo) Pulse Live Kenya

In the constituency tallying level, tallying of results from polling stations and declarations of results and winners of the members of national assembly (MPs) and the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) as well as the collation of presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial county woman representation will be undertaken.

At the county tallying centre, there is final tallying and declaration of winners of the gubernatorial, senatorial and county woman representation positions.

At the national tallying centre IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati revealed the commission would be doing the verification of results of transmitted images of form 34As against their original copies.

The national tallying centre further will see the verification of constituency images of Form 34Bs against their originals and the collation of Form 34Cs which have the results of all the polling stations results.

READ: IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of the election will be declared

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of the election will be declared

IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of the election will be declared

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa to surrender after shooting incident

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa to surrender after shooting incident

Drama in Mombasa after Joho clashes with Sonko

Drama in Mombasa after Joho clashes with Sonko

IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections

IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday