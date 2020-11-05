68 students, 5 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in Bahati Girls

68 students and five teachers at Bahati Girls secondary School in Nakuru have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

In a statement, Nakuru County Health CEC Dr. Kariuki Gichuki said one of the students who tested positive the virus developed complications, and is currently being attended to at the Nakuru PGH Covid-19 isolation and management centre.

“We wish to inform the public that 68 students and 5 teachers in Bahati Girls Secondary School have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation. 115 other students are on quarantine,” read part of the statement.

Dr. Gichuki stated that a medical team is monitoring the condition of the students and teachers who are in isolation at the institution.

He added that a team from the Health Department in the county has been conducting prevention and management for learning institution across the county of Nakuru, targeting teachers, non-teaching staff and students.

This comes barely a week after after 52 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates in Kolanya Boys High School tested positive for Covid-19.

6 teachers from the institution also tested positive for the deadly virus, and two other members of the support staff.

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country, with schools being among the most affected despite having only candidates continuing with their studies.