The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 750 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, from a sample size of 6, 264 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases now stand at 111, 935.

From the new cases, 702 are Kenyans while 48 are foreigners. 411 are males and 339 are females, the youngest is one-year old baby while the oldest is 100.

On a positive note, 215 Patients have recovered, 122 from the home-based care and 93 from various Hospitals across the country. Total number of recoveries stand at 88,209.

Sadly, 2 patient has succumbed to the disease pushing the fatalities to 1, 901.