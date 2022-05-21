8 dead, scores injured in Maai Mahiu road accident

The bus was ferrying passengers to Kisii with the truck heading to Nairobi from Narok when the accident occurred at Maai Mahiu.

Nakuru traffic base police commander, Beatrice Kuragui confirmed that the eight perished on the spot while dozens others were rushed to hospital by police and good Samaritans who rushed to the scene.

"We are currently at the accident scene and are moving the wreckage to a police base. We rushed here immediately after an alarm was sounded," Kuragui told a section of the press.

Reports further indicate that four survivors of the tragic crash are in a coma.

Police secured the area swiftly and oversaw the transfer of the injured to a hospital in Naivasha.

"There is no traffic snarl-up, and the movement of vehicles is smooth as we managed to secure the area," Karugui added.