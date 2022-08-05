9 Moi University students charged for threat leaflets freed on bail

The fugitives were granted Sh500,000 cash bail each and an Sh1 million bond after they denied charges called out that they falsify publication information contrary to section 23 of the computer misuse and cybercrime Act.

"On 29th July 2022 at Moi University in Kesses sub county jointly with others not before the court, by means of a licensed computer system namely mobile device knowingly published information that is false," the charge sheet read.

The suspects Ronald Odhiambo, Martin Rodgers, Josphat Chacha, Ian Muibanda, Brian Kipkorir, Denis Wakhanya, Beatrice Wanhari, Samwel Juma, and Ann Aoko denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Onkoba Mogire in the Eldoret Court. .

Further, the students had begged the court to grant them fair bond terms arguing that they were just students from a humble background but State Counsel Anthony Fedha rubbished their pleas stating that the bond terms were equivalent to the offense committed.

"We are not opposed to bond terms for the suspects," he said.

The Eldoret Court set mention of the case on August 22.

key suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

Key suspects in connection with hate leaflets allegedly commanding some communities to vacate Uasin Gishu ahead of the next week's elections were detained

The Interior CS Fred Matiang'i assured that the culprits will be arraigned in court adding that the fugitives were not employees of the office of the president as was alleged.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i addressing presser after security meeting in Nakuru county Pulse Live Kenya

"We have 8 suspects who we suspected of sharing the leaflets and they should be taken to court, even the claims you heard yesterday that the leaflets were authored by people from the office of the president, now we have eight suspects in police custody and none of them is an employee of the office of the president," Matiang'i said.