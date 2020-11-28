The Ministry of Health has announced that 949 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing total infections in the country to 82,605.

The new cases are from 8,311 samples tested in the last 24 hours, in which 558 are males while 391 females.

4 more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,445.

274 patients have recovered from the disease, in which 224 are from the Home-Based Care Program, while 50 were discharged from various hospitals across the country, bringing total recoveries to 54,399.

1,244 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,829 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

78 patients are in Intensive Care Unit, 50 of whom are on ventilatory support, with 74 on supplemental oxygen. Another 105 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 in general wards and 25 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The cases are distributed across the counties as follows; Nairobi 400, Kiambu 138, Mombasa 71, Kakamega 49, Kericho 33, Kisii 30, Nyamira 26, Machakos 24, Kisumu 18, Kilifi 15, Taita Taveta 15, Bungoma 15, Busia 14, Makueni 9, Siaya 9, Kajiado 9, Turkana 9, Laikipia 9, Embu 8, Murang’a 7, Nyeri 7, Tana River 6, Lamu 4, Meru 4, Nakuru 4, Vihiga 4, Bomet 2, Isiolo 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kitui 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Nandi 1, Kirinyaga 1, Migori 1 and Homa Bay 1.