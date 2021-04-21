965 more test positive for Covid-19

The new cases are from 7,133 samples tested in the last 24 hours. 560 are male while 405 are females.

1,441 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,317 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 124 are from various health facilities countrywide, bringing total recoveries to 105,279.

21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, nine of which occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. Total deaths now stand at 2,540.

1,509 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,808 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

240 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 151 on supplemental oxygen. 36 patients are on observation