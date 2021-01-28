Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 99 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size 4,758 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country stand at 100,422.

From the cases 80 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,172,167.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi has 57 new cases, Mombasa 6, Kilifi 6, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 2, Embu 4, Bungoma 3, Machakos 3, Kisumu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 1, Kitui 1, Laikipia 1, Homa Bay 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1, Siaya 1, and Turkana 1.

At the same time, 66 patients have recovered from the disease. 34 are from various facilities while 32 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. The total recoveries now stand at 83,757.

Unfortunately, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,753.