RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ababu Namwamba: How I made Sh425 million fortune

Denis Mwangi

From frequent flights, rubbing shoulders with world leaders and accumulating wealth, Ababu Namwamba fits the bill of a person who has class and is not afraid to express it.

Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions
Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions

Sports CS nominee Ababu Namwamba revealed his net worth as Sh425 million when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Read Also

Namwamba explained that his Sh425 million estate comprised his houses in Nairobi and Busia, a business, two parcels of land, shares in Safaricom, Co-operative Bank and Kenya Power.

He added that he also owns a Range Rover and Jeep Wrangler, as well as two private water vessels.

Ababu Namwamba when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Friday, October 21, 2022.
Ababu Namwamba when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Friday, October 21, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Namwamba has had an illustrious career as a lawyer, politician and state officer which has afforded him a lifestyle many can only dream of.

From frequent flights, rubbing shoulders with world leaders and accumulating wealth, Namwamba fits the bill of a person who has class and is not afraid to express it.

Other than his fleet of cars, the former CAS also has two mansions, one in Budalangi located on the shores of Lake Victoria and another in Karen, Nairobi.

Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen) Pulse Live Kenya

The two houses are so opulent and luxurious that you can say that his house comes in handy when he needs to host dignitaries.

Both houses have lush gardens which have often been used to land choppers, host parties and celebrations.

"I consider myself sustained. If you measure wealth in terms of material acquisition...in terms of a home like this...or the form of a car like the Range Rover parked down here or whether you have a residence.

If you measure wealth by those material factors or yardsticks then yeah, you'd say I have sufficient to live on and to give my family and myself a comfortable living. If that is being wealthy then I thank God, that is a blessing," Ababu told Viu Sasa in a past interview.

Aside from politics, Ababu is a lawyer who specialises in international human rights law and contributed articles for Kenya's top newspapers.

Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen) Pulse Live Kenya
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Budalangi)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Budalangi) Pulse Live Kenya
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Budalangi)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Budalangi) Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

Ababu Namwamba: How I made Sh425 million fortune

Ababu Namwamba: How I made Sh425 million fortune

Ruto's long-serving security head appointed Presidential Escort Unit Commander

Ruto's long-serving security head appointed Presidential Escort Unit Commander

Karen Nyamu's salary perks shoot after landing powerful role

Karen Nyamu's salary perks shoot after landing powerful role

I have 35 civil cases in court - Mithika Linturi

I have 35 civil cases in court - Mithika Linturi

Key details of President William Ruto's speech on Mashujaa Day

Key details of President William Ruto's speech on Mashujaa Day

Sigh of relief for farmers as President Ruto comes to their aid

Sigh of relief for farmers as President Ruto comes to their aid

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Warm reception for Miguna Miguna at JKIA 4 years after deportation

Warm reception for Miguna Miguna at JKIA 4 years after deportation

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania's husband George Mwangi who was found dead in a Kiambu forest

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania speaking at a past event

Police arrest Kiambu politician after new information on husband's death