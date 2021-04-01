Abdikadir Mohamed, son to late Senator Yusuf Haji has been elected Garissa Senator unopposed.

This comes after he became the only candidate in the Garissa senatorial by-election to present his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), as at March 31st, which was deadline for the submissions.

This also means that the Garissa by-election that was slated for May 18th will not be taking place following the development.

Abdikadir who is popularly known as Abdul Haji will take over the position left by father Senator Yusuf Haji following his demise.

Before his death, Senator Yusuf Haji was the chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce