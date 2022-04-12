A traditional healer from Chad has been detained for allegedly defrauding former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana of Sh76 million by pretending to invest the cash in oil.
Chad national in court for defrauding Mungatana Sh76M
Mungatana was promised the money would be invested in oil
Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro also faces four other counts of being in possession of Sh960 million in fake foreign currency.
He is accused of committing the offence in Kilimani area on diverse dates between 2011 and 2013. Tamba was also accused of defrauding one Makau Muteke of Sh700,000.
The case was first brought to the court's attention nine years ago and Kouro had been out on bond but had skipped court attendance, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant.
Sought traditional medicine
Pleading innocence, Kouro told Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo that he was sick and hence missed out on all the court cases. When asked to display his medical records, Kouro claimed he relied on traditional medicine hence doesn't have any records.
“I beg you to lift the warrant of arrest against me. I was unwell. I sought traditional medicine. I treated myself with herbs and as such, I have no medical notes nor any report to present before this court,” he said.
Kouro allegedly committed the offence between April 20 and April 29, 2013 at Sandalwood apartments along Brookside Drive in Westlands, Nairobi. The case is set to be heard on April 17.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke