Abdulkadir Mohamed Haji, son to late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji has been sworn in as the new Garissa Senator.

Abdul as many know him, will succeed his late father who died on February 15th, 2021.

Abdikadir was elected Garissa Senator unopposed.

This was after he was the only candidate in the Garissa senatorial by-election to present his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), as at March 31st, which was deadline for the submissions.