Abdulswamad Nassir declared Mombasa Governor-elect

Abdulswamad garnered 119,083 votes, followed by Hassan Omar of UDA who managed 98,108 votes.

He will be replacing outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who completed his second term. Nassir will be deputized by Francis Thoya.

Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who was part of Hassan Omar’s campaign team congratulated their opponent for the victory.

“Congratulations Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir for your win as the second Governor of Mombasa. We live to fight another day. l'd also like to thank all our supporters for believing in us and voted for our candidate Hassan Omar Sarai, despite the loss let's remain strong and even more united as we shall always be there for everyone of you even those who never voted for us.

“I shall as well continue to support you all in my own little capacity and that of my Sonko Rescue team. God bless the great people of Mombasa, God bless Kenya,” Sonko shared.

By the time of publishing, Hassan Omar was yet to concede defeat or congratulate the incoming governor.

"We live to fight another day. Congratulations Abdulswamad. We respect the decision made by the good people of Mombasa County. Wish you all the best," said Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.