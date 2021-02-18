Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has constituted a three-judge bench, comprising of Justice Weldon Korir, Said Chitembwe and Wilfrida Okwany to hear petitions against Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda.

The three-judge bench led by Justice Said Chitembwe, will hear the ten petitions against DG Kananu.

This comes a few weeks after High Court Judge Justice Anthony Mrima recused himself from hearing the ten petitions challenging the nomination and swearing-in of Anne Mwenda Kananu as the Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Justice Mrima said that it was because of various combined reasons.

“I hereby recuse myself from this matter as well as all the matters on the Governorship of Nairobi County,” said Justice Anthony Mrima.

He directed that the matter be taken to the Presiding Judge of the constitution division for further directions on February 10.