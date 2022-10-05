RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Acting DCI addresses reports of telling off DP Gachagua

Denis Mwangi

The reports claimed that DCI said he would not hesitate to raid public offices, a style condemned severally by DP Gachagua.

A photo collage of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and acting DCI Hamisa Massa
A photo collage of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and acting DCI Hamisa Massa

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has refuted claims that acting Director Hamisi Massa has told off Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The allegations made by a local daily newspaper said that Massa expressed that the DCI would not hesitate to raid public offices, a style condemned severally by DP Gachagua.

"We have the mandate to raid your office however much it may not be acceptable to anyone. Let us do our jobs.

"Public officers fear raids by DCI, but we want to ensure that one doesn't destroy evidence," the local daily published on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Massa was said to have made the remarks during a meeting of heads of independent and constitutional institutions convened by the Office of the Auditor General on Tuesday.

However, in a statement, the directorate denounced the reports, saying that the acting DCI did not make the remarks as published.

We clarify that the purported sentiments referring to the DP were not obtained from the Ag Director, neither are they his position,” the DCI said.

Acting Director Hamisi Massa, in making his remarks, clarified the role of the DCI in implementing the recommendations on criminal investigations to be more focused to serve as a deterrence,” the statement added.

The acting director reiterated that as a professional body with a crucial mandate in the criminal justice system, the DCI investigate serious crimes that have far-reaching implications within the country and where the crimes are transnational.

Massa explained that the investigative techniques are intended to secure the credibility of evidence while maintaining the dignity of all those involved.

This is thus to clarify that at no point did the Ag DCI mention or refer to the DP or any other government official in his remarks, hence the newspaper headline presents a misreported and uncredited position,” the statement concluded.

Outgoing DCI Director George Kinoti with acting DCI Hamisi Massa on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Outgoing DCI Director George Kinoti with acting DCI Hamisi Massa on Friday, September 30, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

During the induction ceremony held for governors in Mombasa in September, DP Gachagua accused DCI officers of harassing the county chiefs.

I want to assure you, we are aware of the harassment and intimidation governors have gone through by state agencies.

“The level of extortion by detectives pretending to be fighting graft, whereas they were just extorting money from governors and officials, is a thing of the past,” he said.

In a recent interview with Citizen TV, the deputy president accused former DCI George Kinoti of being dramatic, claiming that he conducted investigations through the media and was used to keep rival politicians in check.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

