Acting police boss, Noor Gabow disbands DCI's Special Service Unit

Masia Wambua

The directive takes place immediately and the police officers that have been serving under the unit have been called to DCI Headquarters for further direction.

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow
Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow

The acting Inspector General of Police (IG) Mr. Noor Gabow has disbanded the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Special Service Unit (SSU) with immediate effect.

Announcing the directive which was shared by the Kenya Police on social media the disbandment of the unit which was formed by former DCI boss Mr. George Kinoti takes place immediately and all the security officers have been directed to report to DCI for further directions.

"DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) has been disbanded with immediate effect following a directive from the acting Inspector General of Police Mr. Noor Gabow," read part of the statement shared by Kenya Police.

The recent move comes at a time when the National Police Service prepares for reorganization under the new administration.

The unit (SSU) was formed on 31/12/2019 after Flying Squad was disbanded by the former director of DCI Mr. George Kinoti.

From left, George Kinoti, Noor Gabow and Edward Njoroge Mbugua
From left, George Kinoti, Noor Gabow and Edward Njoroge Mbugua From left, George Kinoti, Noor Gabow and Edward Njoroge Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

Announcing the disbandment of the Flying Squad then, the former DCI boss, George Kinoti noted that all flying squad units in the country had been disbanded and renamed after being taken through intensive training.

"With effect from today, the Unit has equally been disbanded. This marks the end of the Flying Squad Unit & no officer will present himself or herself to the public as such. Equally, the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) has been scaled down to a smaller unit only based ..at Headquarters, Nairobi. It has been renamed Special Service Unit (SSU)".

"Officers deployed in the unit have undergone intense training in & outside the country leading to the upgrading of their competencies, enhanced skills & knowledge aimed at making the Unit more effective & efficient while maximizing on the available resources," read part of a statement on social media from the DCI.

Outgoing DCI Director George Kinoti with acting DCI Hamisi Massa on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Outgoing DCI Director George Kinoti with acting DCI Hamisi Massa on Friday, September 30, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the cases that the SSU handled include; armed robberies, kidnappings, motor vehicle theft, sale and distribution of contraband, and substandard goods among others.

Other cases handled by the unit included the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) for intelligence-driven operations alongside other augmenting units including cybercrime, ballistics, scenes of crime, principal crime registrar, Crime Intelligence Unit, Homicide, (DNA, Toxicological, Chemistry and Biology Lab Units).

The unit also worked closely with other State security agencies for information and intelligence sharing, among others.

Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

