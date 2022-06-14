Matiang'i swings into action after Rongai robbery

The police said they had taken note of the incident and was going to follow it up to apprehend the suspects with a team of investigators expected to go through the CCTV footage afresh in a bid to dig out more details.

“The National Police Service has taken note of a cruel incident where a lady driver was waylaid and accosted by armed robbers in Ongata Rongai as she entered her compound at night the armed thugs, while brandishing an AK-47 rifle, physically assaulted the victim and vandalised her property. The thugs stole valuable household items from her residence," the statement by the police read in part.

The Ministry of Interior through the Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i said the Rongai area is going to have a special team partner with the local police to oversee the security in the area.

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery Pulse Live Kenya

The case which was reported at Kandisi police station is the fifth to be reported in the recent months has seen the construction of a police station commence immediately which will help in combating crime in the area.

The CS appointed Pius Gitari, a Senior Superintendent of Police to take charge of security operations in the area, all crime reports in the recent past will also be forwarded to his office by Tuesday June 14.

The CS further ordered that no entertainment spots or restaurants run between Kandisi and Rimpa stage as it is purely residential which even hosts government officials.

Rongai robbery Pulse Live Kenya

"Entertainment joints and restaurants should not operate in between Kandisi and Rimpa stage as it's the purely residential area hosting various senior government officials," Matiang’i said.