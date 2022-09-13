RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote present for Ruto's inauguration [Video]

Amos Robi

Dangote was spotted seated behind Chief Justice Martha Koome

Aliko Dangote at the Karasani stadium for Ruto swearing in
Aliko Dangote at the Karasani stadium for Ruto swearing in

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote is among the tens of guests present at the Kasarani stadium attending president elect William Ruto’s inauguration.

Dangote was spotted in the VIP dias seated behind Chief Justice Martha Koome. The Nigerian billionaire joins other guests who are present for Ruto’s big day.

Others high ranking guests present are the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Felix Tshisekedi, Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Mozambique's Filipe Nyusi, Tanzania's Samia Suluhu, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, Cleopas Dlamini - Eswatini and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

Dangote is the 67th richest person in the world according to Forbes magazine with major investments in the construction and manufacturing industry.

His industries have set base in many countries in the continent including neighboring Tanzania.

His interest to invest in Kenya was pulled back after he decried widespread corruption among top government officials.

Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote Aliko Dangote Pulse Live Kenya

Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua has addressed his weight and wardrobe as he prepares to be sworn into office.

Gachagua who was speaking before he left for the Kasarani stadium as he was working out said he was concerned about his shape noting that he intends to get in shape as he has fully equipped gym in his house. The remarks come after he has been constantly criticized for being in bad shape and his wardrobe also failing at times.

Gachagua attributed the fall back from staying to witch-hunt from the state which saw him forced to shift attention to focus on battling the state.

Rigathi Gachagua's with his family
Rigathi Gachagua's with his family Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua said he had a functioning gym he set over a decade ago but said he lacked the time to work out.

"I put up this gym 15 years ago and after the state onslaught, I did not come here. I am in pretty bad shape as I have gained weight. Now that things have changed, I will be back. Many people have been raising questions about how I dress. I had no luxury to look at how I dressed. My eyes were always over my shoulders and taking care of my family," he stated.

Gachagua revealed that he weighed 94 Kilograms and was planning to cut in the coming months and that Kenyans are going to love his shape as he was not in the proper state of mind to attend to his matters as he feels safe.

