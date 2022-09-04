RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police issue 6 important updates ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Monday

Charles Ouma

Acting Inspector General Noor Gabow noted that the move was necessary to ensure that peace is maintained whichever side the verdict goes

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow
Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow

The National Police Service has issued an update ahead of the determination of the 2022 presidential election petition filed by Raila Odinga at the Supreme Court with the verdict set to be released by the seven-judge bench on Monday, September 5.

In a statement dated September 3, Acting Inspector General Noor Gabow, the public has been barred from accessing the Supreme Court where Chief Justice Martha Koome will lead the Supreme Court judges in delivering the ruling.

Gathering around the Supreme Court in anticipation of the ruling will also not be allowed and only those with authorized access will be allowed into the premises.

Further, the police service advised members of the public not to congregate in public to follow the proceedings but instead do so from the comfort of their homes.

All roads leading to the Supreme Court will also remain closed to the public on Monday with police deployed to control traffic and maintain security.

"We wish to advice the general public to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court during the Ruling, or congregating in public gatherings, but follow the proceedings from the comfort of their homes.

From left, George Kinoti, Noor Gabow and Edward Njoroge Mbugua
From left, George Kinoti, Noor Gabow and Edward Njoroge Mbugua

READ: Mutyambai names acting IG after medical emergency

"Access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public, and all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed. Traffic police officers shall be deployed adequately to direct traffic around the Court facility," read the statement in part.

The acting Inspector General clarified that the directive was necessary in ensuring peace and security as the country awaits the crucial ruling by the apex court.

He also assured Kenyans of peace and security regardless of the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court and appealed to Kenyans not to travel from their current residencies over fear of chaos.

"We therefore take this opportunity to appeal to Kenyans to remain calm and peaceful. We further assure all Kenyans and the general public of their enhanced personal security and that of their property including loved ones.

"As the National Police Service, we have taken all the necessary steps and measures to enhance security in all parts of the country, including all critical infrastructure. The public should not therefore panic and migrate from their homes or ordinary places of residence in fear and anticipation of chaos," added the statement.

The Supreme Court is yet to convey the exact time when the judges will deliver their ruling.

