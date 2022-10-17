RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Justin Muturi made Sh400M in 1 year

Justin Muturi: I have been a very modest civil servant

Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi in his office on October 17, 2022
Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi in his office on October 17, 2022

Former National Assembly Speaker and Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi has revealed that he is worth Sh700 million.

Muturi told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments that he had lived a very modest life and accumulated his net worth through earning as a civil servant, farming and consultancy business.

I have been a very modest civil servant and my net worth is currently estimated at just about Sh700 million,” the AG nominee said.

Justin Muturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022
Justin Muturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022

Speaker Moses Wetangula tasked him to explain what additional sources of income he anticipated after becoming the government’s principal legal advisor.

READ: Mudavadi reveals sources of Sh4 Billion wealth

Currently, from my activities as a farmer and through consultancy that I do from time to time, I get occasional rewards, otherwise, I am now a pensioner, a retired speaker.

"I expect that whatever I get should be governed by the Deputy President and Designated State Officers Act of 2015,” he said.

Justin Muturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022
Justin Muturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 17, 2022

According to the law, retired speakers get a monthly pension of Sh554,400, a lump sum send-off of Sh13.8 million and a monthly fuel allowance of Sh173,250.

If Muturi’s nomination as AG is approved, he will also be entitled to a monthly salary of Sh 924,000.

The Sh700 million net worth suggests that Muturi's wealth grew by Sh400 million in just one year.

In 2021, the former speaker said publicly that he was worth Sh300 million. He made the revelation during a Q&A session with Kenyans on Twitter.

"Iam worth approximately Sh300 million. Most of my property was acquired through bank loans and civil servant remuneration for 36 years.

"I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation of how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret," he said.

