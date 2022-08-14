RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Presidential candidate concedes defeat, endorses William Ruto

Miriam Mwende

This we are doing after seeing what our performance has been - David Mwaure

Agano party's 2022 presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga at the Catholic University of East Africa during the Presidential Debate held on July 26, 2022

Agano party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has conceded defeat in the 2022 presidential poll.

In an announcement on Sunday, the cleric explained that he and his running mate Ruth Mutua had arrived at the decision to concede after monitoring the results of the election, whose final result is yet to be announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"Dear Kenyans we wish to concede defeat in the presidential elections in the republic of Kenya of the year 2022 which the verification is ongoing at Bomas. This we are doing after seeing what our performance has been and after deep discussions with our teams in Bomas and consulting widely," he stated during a press conference.

Mwaure also formally endorsed Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, Dr William Ruto, for the presidency stating that from their assessment, he has been winning.

"As we concede, we'd like to thank our families, our secretariat, our campaign teams and all those who voted and prayed for us. They did not just pray, but they voted for us. We also wish to call on the IEBC to be firm, steadfast and resolute on its task and mandate and announce the leading winner of the presidential election when that time, in their considered opinion, comes.

"We also endorse the winning trend and the person of His Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto as the leading candidate and urge IEBC to be fervent in declaring his win when it is time to do so," he stated.

Expressing readiness to work under a Ruto administration, Mwaure noted that his promises and those of the Kenya Kwanza team were similar.

"We hereby indicate that we will collaborate with His Excellency the DP and support him, not only because he is winning but also because his manifesto and many campaign promises agree with ours," he stated.

Miriam Mwende

