CS Peter Munya announces suspension of maize flour subsidy

Authors:

Amos Robi

Kenyans will no longer be able to access Sh100 maize flour

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has suspended the Sh100 unga subsidy

The suspension by the CS is cited to lack of funding from the treasury to continue supporting the programme. This means that prices of unga could go back to Sh100 until there is sufficient supply of maize in the country.

“Due to inadequate exchequer releases from the National Treasury, it has been decided that, the Maize Flour Subsidy Program be suspended with immediate effect,” CS Munya said.

The suspension comes even after many supermarket and retail shelves remained scarce of the essential product with millers being accused of hoarding.

“We have lowered the price of unga but there are some millers who are hoarding the product. We have started carrying out investigations to find out where they are hiding them. We pay them money to lower the prices and they start hiding it,” CS Munya said in July.

President Kenyatta on July 20 directed that his administration would subsidise the cost of maize flour to make millers sell the product at Sh100 per 2kg.

The president faulted politicians who had turned the maize crisis into political fodder, blaming the government for the high cost of the commodity.

"Every election in our country has attracted an unga crisis and at times it seems to be engineered. There is an obvious trend between the manner with which the price of Unga goes up and the tempo is taken up during elections," he said.

The directive by the president saw prices of Unga drop and subsided packets were on supermarkets shelves but no sooner than the commodity had reached some parts of the country it disappeared.

READ: CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

President Kenyatta appealed to millers to be cognizant of the rights of Kenyans and urged them to consider their consumers' welfare and not be driven solely by profitability.

You can make profits and exercise responsible business practices all at the same time, more so because if unethical practices result in instability before or after the elections because the biggest loser is not the ordinary citizen. It is the corporate citizens whose investments will be the first to suffer,” President Kenyatta cautioned.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

