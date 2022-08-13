CS Peter Munya issues new statement on maize flour subsidy

CS Munya said the subsidy was still in effect and that reports that it had been suspended were misleading.

In a brief statement online, the CS clarified: "Kenyans, kindly note that the Maize Flour Subsidy Program is still on."

Despite the subsidy, the commodity has been scarce in the market with the available stock retailing at over Sh100, something the CS has attributed to hoarding by millers.

“We have lowered the price of unga but there are some millers who are hoarding the product. We have started carrying out investigations to find out where they are hiding them. We pay them money to lower the prices and they start hiding it,” CS Munya said in July.

President Kenyatta on July 20 directed that his administration would subsidize the cost of maize flour to make millers sell the product at Sh100 per 2kg.

The president faulted politicians who had turned the maize crisis into political fodder, blaming the government for the high cost of the commodity.

"Every election in our country has attracted an unga crisis and at times it seems to be engineered. There is an obvious trend between the manner with which the price of Unga goes up and the tempo is taken up during elections," he said.

The directive by the president saw prices of Unga drop and subsided packets were on supermarkets shelves but no sooner than the commodity had reached some parts of the country it disappeared.

President Kenyatta appealed to millers to be cognizant of the rights of Kenyans and urged them to consider their consumers' welfare and not be driven solely by profitability.