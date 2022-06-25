How CS Munya’s PA lost Sh1M kept in a bag during Meru tour

The personal assistant identified as Muloki Kofia Kaulani reportedly left the bag containing the cash at home under the care of his mother and sister to attend a meeting in Maua town last Thursday.

He would return home after the meeting at 8:00 p.m. and leave for Meru town a few minutes later after collecting the bag.

Kaulani did not inspect the contents of the bag before leaving home for Meru town.

He was treated to a rude shock upon arrival in Meru town where he discovered that the cash was missing from the bag.

It is at this point that he made his way to Muthara Police Station in Tigania East with police launching investigations into the matter which was booked under OB9/23/6/2022.

Cases of people losing huge sums of money stored at their homes have been on the rise in Kenya in recent days.

Cases of house helps stealing millions stored at home

Earlier on in the week, Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nelson Ributhi Gaichuihe became the latest victim.

The house help identified as 45-year-old Mwelu Muinde is accused of stealing Sh4 million from the CAS.

Muinde is also reported to have made away with jewelry valued at 500,000 Kenyan shillings.

The matter was reported at Hardy Police Station in Karen by Gaichuihe’s wife.

"She left for work at around 7 am together with her children, leaving behind her housemaid a female aged 45 years in the house,” the police report read in part.

The suspect was last tracked at around Kajiado area where a leading mobile communications company picked up her phone’s signal before it was switched off at around 10:00 a.m.

In yet another matter that is still in court, two house helps were on Monday May 10, charged with stealing Sh32.7 million from their employer’s house in Karen.

Ruth Kageha and Violet Aluse are alleged to have made away with three golden rings and a black bag reportedly containing $280,000, amounting to Sh32.7 million between April 15 and April 21 at Tipuwama Apartments in Karen.